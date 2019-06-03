First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with better rain chances by the end of the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure to our south continues to direct our winds out of the west. This brings in Gulf moisture and pushes our sea breeze to inland locations. Along the coast today we will not see much rain but inland the rain chance will be about 20%. By mid week the winds will shift to the southeast and bring much better chances for showers. Although the rain will not be as heavy as we might see in the dog days of summer, the number of showers could approach coverage we see in the rainy season.