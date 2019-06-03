Deputies: Three men arrested in Manatee County for selling fentanyl

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Deputies say three men were arrested last week in Manatee County for selling fentanyl.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation ended after detectives from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division received information saying 22-year-old Kadarious Smith was involved in selling drugs.
Last Thursday, May 30, 2019 around 2:40 p.m. detectives say they found Smith, 28-year-old Tarvin Martin and 24-year-old in the 6000 block of 36th Ct E, in Palmetto sitting in a parked vehicle.
Deputies say after detectives searched the vehicle they found 17.1 grams fentanyl, 14.5 grams rock cocaine, 9.4 grams marijuana, and four oxycodone pills.
The suspects have been charged with the following:
Smith was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, and there were two active warrants for his arrest.
Martin was charged with Felony Driving While License Suspended, Principal to the Sale of Fentanyl, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Gilmer was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, Sale of Fentanyl, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of Probation.
After the search, all three suspects were taken to jail.
