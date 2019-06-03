Deputies: Surveillance video shows suspect breaking into three unlocked vehicles in Manatee County

Three vehicles were broken into on Sat. June 1 in Greyhawk Landing and authorities need your help id
By ABC7 Staff | June 3, 2019 at 5:13 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 5:13 PM

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Over the weekend deputies say one suspect is on the loose after going through three unlocked vehicles in a Manatee County subdivision.

On Sat. June 1, 2019 the video shows the suspect in GreyHawk Landing, taking various items out of the cars. Deputies say the suspect was also seen by a witness walking around the neighborhood around 3:45 a.m.

If you identify the suspect please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department at (941) 747-3011. Authorities want to remind you to lock your car doors!

