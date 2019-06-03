ABC7: Checklist and quick tips for Hurricane Season on the Suncoast

(WWSB) - Hurricane season has begun and here at ABC7 we want to ensure our viewers understand the importance of being prepared for severe weather.
Before you read our suggestions please make sure you download our WWSB First Alert Weather App on your smart phone devices. A smart phone advice includes an Iphone, Android or Tablet device. Now, let’s dive into some helpful information that will keep you and your assets safe.
- Insurance for your house and boat is very important, in fact it should be the number priority. Make sure your insurance is correct and up-to-date.
- You might want to make sure your watercraft isn’t buttoned up with canvass and plugs removed to allow water to drain. Insurance is recommended for these items as well. Don’t wait until there’s a hurricane warning, secure your boat and prepare for the unexpected.
- Pay attention to weather updates- Haul out your boat or add additional lines during a hurricane watch, which is issued 48 hours before the anticipated onset of storm winds.
- Pre-preparation (speaking on tie-down straps) and speaking of unavailable at any price.
- Food - Non-perishable items stored in a protective bags will be helpful.
