Hurricane season officially begins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today marks the first day of hurricane season. As we have learned it only takes one storm to make it an active one. That’s why officials are urging people to get prepared now.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts somewhere between nine to 15 storms this season. Four to eight are predicted to potentially become hurricanes. Now is the best time to set a plan.
“If you set a plan before hurricane season, you’ll know what to do to be safe,” Ed McCrane, Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief told ABC 7 last month.
He also stresses to not wait until a hurricane warning to prepare. One way to be ahead of the game is to have a kit ready.
“There are very important, because whatever you have with you during that storm, that’s it. You can’t run out to the Store, you can’t make a last minute stop,” he said.
All hurricane supplies are currently tax free until Thursday. These include portable generators, batteries, nonelectric food storage, and more. Since more hurricanes have hit in the past, more people are taking advantage of this tax free holiday.
“This is driving people to be more prepared. The last few years, we have seen the preparedness to start and step up,” said Mike Cabana, store manager at Lowe’s in Sarasota.
Also, kids are stepping up. That’s why on Saturday, some local Girl Scouts has a chance to learn the best ways to protect their homes and themselves during a storm.
“We’ve gone over what kind of foods you’d want to keep, boarding up windows,” said Christina Foley. “So if it does come, a hurricane, to be prepared and know what to do.”
On Monday, be sure to catch our “Surviving a Hurricane“ Special at 7 p.m.
Our First Alert Weather team will show you everything you need to be prepared for whatever this season sends our way.
Leading up to that special program, we’ll be taking your calls to answer any and all questions related to this hurricane season. We have a panel of experts coming in to take those calls from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Just call 552-3127.
