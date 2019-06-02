A Beach Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The only place to cool off this week will be at the beach. Temperatures near the water are in the mid 80′s while temperatures inland are into the 90′s. It will be like this all week long with minimal chances for rain and thunderstorms each day. High pressure continues to be our fair weather friend and until it moves away, our weather will be quiet. In the tropics, the disturbance is still showing a 60% chance of development. The air force reconnaissance plane scheduled to check the system today was cancelled. It is scheduled to go out on Monday. Should this system develop into a named storm, it will be called Barry.