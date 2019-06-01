Sarasota home destroyed in three alarm fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota home in the Lakes Development was destroyed on Friday in a three-alarm fire.
It happened just before 7:00 p.m. in the 1700 block of Oak Lakes Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene to lots of flames and lots of smoke.
People in the house and a pet were able to escape the fire without suffering any injuries.
The battalion chief says this fire was especially a tough for crews to battle.
It is not known how this fire got started. A state fire marshal brought in tonight to help with the investigation.
