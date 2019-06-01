Hot summer days as hurricane season begins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The temperatures are telling the story with our highs this week staying in the low 90′s.
The chances for rain will remain low with only a 10%-30% chance all this week. Lows will be in the upper 70′s and the humidity will be felt all day as well. Today marks the first day of the hurricane season which runs through the month of November.
A broad area of unsettled weather located near the west coast of the Yucatan Peninsula will move west-northwestward over the Bay of Campeche this weekend. Right now the National Hurricane Center is giving this a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days.
An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance on Sunday, if necessary.There is a possibility the disturbance could strengthen into a tropical depression or even a tropical storm is possible before the low pressure area reaches the east coast of Mexico Monday into Tuesday.
The next tropical storm that develops in the Atlantic will be called Barry.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.