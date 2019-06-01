‘Baby June’ investigation continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter found the body of the naked infant last June.
In a press conference on Friday, detectives say they have received more than 20 tips from the public, and have checked 700 newborns in surrounding counties but have not found any leads.
“We have the DNA tests and its in a system that’s reocurringly run,” Capt. Steve Strivelli of the the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
The medical examiner confirmed the infant was murdered. Detectives believe the girl, who is being called “Baby June,” was between four and seven days old when she was killed.
