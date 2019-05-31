Ventilation concerns at a local pet shelter in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The official start to summer is still weeks away, but the heat has already arrived.
For this reason, local animal shelter volunteers are concerned about how dogs are dealing with the heat at the Manatee County Animal Shelter.
Although many dogs are sitting in shaded outdoor kennels, some volunteers are concerned for the animals ahead of the summer months.
“The air does not circulate into the spaces where the dogs stay so ceiling fans would push that air and create circulation where the dogs actually stay,” David Daniels, a volunteer of the Manatee County Animal Shelter said.
One volunteer says ceiling fans would help rather than floor fans which is already near the outdoor kennels. The shelter was promised ceiling fans for the 40 plus dogs but haven’t received them as of yet.
Although there are plans to move all the pets to a new animal shelter, one volunteer says that will take some time and the animals need some relief now before it gets too hot.
“With this recent heat just this week I’m hoping there would be some funding to do whatever it takes,” Daniels said.
We reached out to the people at the animal shelter and are still waiting to hear back from them on when ceiling fans could be expected to be installed. About a month ago, the shelter employees were working on fixing ventilation issues.
