Two women suffered serious injuries in a car crash in Manatee County on Friday morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There was a major car accident this morning in Manatee County and both of the drivers involved suffered serious injuries.
The accident took place around 6:55 a.m. on U.S. 41 at State Road 45. The injured drivers were 62-year-old Miriam Bizzarro of Parrish and 61-year-old Shelby Atkins of Bradenton. Bizzaro was driving a 2018 Toyota Rav4 and Atkins was driving a 2010 Hyundai Accent.
Bizarro was stopped at a stop sign in the driveway of the Bayside Pet Resort at the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 45. As she was turning left onto the road she traveled right into the path of Atkins, who was in the left lane and approaching the driveway.
The front of the Hyundai collided with the front left side of the Toyota. There was debris from both vehicles observed on the roadway, but there were no skid marks observed.
Bizarro and Atkins were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. There were not any other passengers in either vehicle. This was not an alcohol related case.
