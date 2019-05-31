Sarasota man finds necklace urn while searching beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An ordinary trip to the beach to treasure hunt led to an unexpected discovery for a Sarasota man.
Shawn Rauch found a necklace that doubled as an urn Sunday night just after sunset.
"It was such a surprise when I realized what it was. I thought I had found just about everything there is to find. Never thought I would find someone's ashes," said Rauch.
He is part of an online group called "Southwest Florida Metal Detecting."
Over the past six years, he said he has found 20-30 items that he has been able to return to their owner.
"They call me the "the rockstar". I've kind of made a name for myself for returning things," he said.
He described the urn necklace as having hearts all over it and the engraving "Mom" on the front.
“I can only imagine how this person feels right now. I’m sitting here with this piece in my pocket just praying that they’re going to see this message, see one of the posts, one of the news broadcasts. Someone has to know this person. If they’re not online, I’m sure they know someone who is. I just hope the message reaches them. This needs to be returned,” Rauch said.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.