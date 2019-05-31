Non-Profit organization award scholarships to high school graduates stepping into the medical field

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than a dozen Sarasota High School kids will be moving on to purse a degree in the medical field, and they’ll do so with the help of scholarships. “Over the years, we’ve probably awarded in the neighborhood of 2-million dollars," said President of the auxiliary of Doctors Hospital of Sarasota Jef Friton. He says the non-profit group has been doing this since 1967. This year, approximately 18 students will receive more than 68-thousand dollars.
“Its a community outreach effort on one hand and we know that it is expensive to go to school. We feel that we’re in a position to help some folks that need the help,” said Friton.
And with a shortage of nurses, Interim Chief Nursing Officer Stormy Dulovich says the program helps the hospital plan for the future. “To be able to have that supplement, to have that scholarship to help you or reach those goals you may not have been able to do on your own is a very big deal,” said Dulovich.
Also pointing out that these scholarships can motivate students to start and end their medical career on the Suncoast. “We are somewhat of a retirement community and we’re seeing more and more families popping up. If we can have that drive and show that we are supporting our students from a very young age, they’ll be more likely to come here,” said Dulovich.
The organization uses the money it raises from the gift shop and cafeteria sales to help fund these scholarships.
