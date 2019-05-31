Non-Profit organization award scholarships to high school graduates stepping into the medical field

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than a dozen Sarasota High School kids will be moving on to purse a degree in the medical field, and they’ll do so with the help of scholarships. “Over the years, we’ve probably awarded in the neighborhood of 2-million dollars," said President of the auxiliary of Doctors Hospital of Sarasota Jef Friton. He says the non-profit group has been doing this since 1967. This year, approximately 18 students will receive more than 68-thousand dollars.