New area code being introduced to Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Central Florida is getting a new area code.
Starting June 4, anyone getting a new cellphone or landline number in Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties will get a 689 area code.
Parts of Lake and Volusia Counties will also be covered by the “Overlay” area code. Officials say the current 407 and 321 area codes are running out of numbers.
The Florida Public Service Commission approved the change last year. Existing customers will see no changes.
