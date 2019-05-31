Man accused of sending aggressive dog after deputies to try to avoid arrest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say they had to open fire Friday morning after a man they were trying to take into custody released an aggressive dog that attempted to attack them.
Deputies say they went to a home on the 1900 block of 58th Avenue Drive West in Bradenton around 8am to take 34-year-old Matthew Jacobs into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant for contempt of court for not answering a summons regarding a DUI case from August 2018.
When they knocked on the door, deputies say they saw Jacobs come to the window, but he did not come to the door. After confirming they had the right house, deputies got permission to enter to make an arrest.
Deputies forced their way into the home and found Jacobs in a back bedroom with an aggressive dog, a brown pit bull mix, on the bed with him. Deputies say despite being told to not let go of the dog, Jacobs released it, warning them to “watch out for my dog.”
The dog came after one deputy, who fired a round hitting it in the shoulder. But deputies say the dog didn’t stop. It went after a second deputy, biting his pant leg, and he fired another round, hitting the dog in the rear hind leg. Incredibly, deputies say the dog still did not stop and attacked a third deputy, who shot the dog in the neck, killing it.
None of the deputies were injured.
Jacobs was taken into custody and additionally charged with three counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers and obstruction without violence.
