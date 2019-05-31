Kids eat for free in Manatee County this summer starting June 3rd

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Summer BreakSpot program and Manatee County Schools Food and Nutrition is preparing to feed students across Manatee County again this summer.
For 12 years, the program has been helping provide food for Manatee County children during the long summer months.
Last year, more than 205,000 meals were served at 59 sites between the months of June and August. The program will provide free meals for kids at multiple locations this year starting on June 3rd.
Those locations include sites such as summer camps, community centers and churches. Meals will also be delivered by two mobile feeding buses and two mobile “Caboose” food vehicles to multiple locations including apartment complexes, local parks and the City Stop in Downtown Bradenton.
Both buses will have indoor and outdoor seating for kids to enjoy their meal in the comfort of air conditioning or in the shade.
Tropicana will also be hosting fun, kid-friendly community events at the “Caboose” stops on June 4th and 18th, July 2nd, 16th, and 30th, and August 9th.
The meals that will be provided are breakfast, lunch and/or snack for five days a week. This service is not based on income status and all kids who are 18 and younger will be able to participate.
For more information about the program, contact Manatee County Schools Food and Nutrition Services at 941-739-5700 or visit the Help the Hungry section of our website.
