Forestry services taking deeper precautions on brush fires in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday, firefighters in North Port were busy putting out multiple blazes throughout the city.
Lots of rain came through the Suncoast last month which left a lot of brush, that has since dried out here. Any little spark can cause a fire to grow and spread quickly like it did here on Wednesday.
“Minutes. I mean, it went up so fast, and it was so tall," Judy Bourne said. "This was really scary.”
Neighbors said there was a wall of flames before they even had a chance to see how it started. Fortunately, first responders were able to put the fire out before it threatened these homes even more. “I knew it could go fast, but I’ve never experienced anything like this before, and It did," Bourne said. "It really did.”
As temperatures rise, and our state dries out, we’re seeing more and more brush fires now. The Florida Forestry Service tells us it is normal for this time of year, and that’s why it does prescribed burns almost every month.
“We take the proactive approach and do a lot of mitigation work year around to make sure that when these wildfires do occur, that they’re a lot less sever and we’re able to maintain them," Logan Hatch of the Florida Forestry Service said.
Sometimes that’s not even enough. Firefighters are now pleading with citizens to do everything possible to prevent igniting a fire. “It’s important to follow these rules because this is for safety of property and life," Hatch said.
Cleaning out your gutters and lawn mowers, being extra careful with campfires and treating your dry grass as much as possible. “I mean it could’ve been really bad, really fast," Bourne said.
A full list of tips on how to prevent fires around your home can be found on website.
