First Alert Weather: Pattern shift brings back humidity and small rain chances

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A westerly wind is forming today and will be a persistent feature on our weather maps over the weekend. Moisture is returning and a chance for showers increasing. The southwest flow promotes morning showers near the coast and inland storms by afternoon. By far the greatest rainfall totals over the next several days will be inland where three day totals may exceed one inch.
With the westerly flow we get humid afternoons. But for the people who wish to get in some beach time this weekend should be fine after about 9 AM or 10 AM. Monday will likely be the driest day of next work week.
