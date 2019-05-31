First Alert Weather: Hot and Humid

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heading into the weekend it will be hot and humid. In land highs will reach 90 to 91 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.
With the heat index it will feel several degrees warmer. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s. The trend continues for the first part of next week.
The best chance of rain will be Tuesday late afternoon and evening through Sunday.
Don’t forget, tomorrow is also the start of hurricane season.
