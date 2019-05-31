Everything you need to know about Florida’s tax-free holiday on hurricane supplies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It's time to stock up on hurricane preparation supplies with hurricane season starting June 1st. May 31st through June 6th you can buy hurricane gear tax-free.
Every store in the State of Florida who sells the products is taking part with the exceptions of airports and theme parks.
Here's a list of the tax-free items:
-Reusable ice that costs $10 or less
-Self-powered light sources, $20 or less
-Gas or diesel fuel tanks, $25 or less
-Nonelectric food storage coolers, $30 or less
-Packs of AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, or 9-volt batteries, $30 or less
-Self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios, $50 or less
-Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting, $50 or less
-Tie-down kits, $50 or less
-Portable generators, $750 or less
The Store Manager of Lowe’s in Sarasota, Mike Cabana, said in the last few years, because of the hurricanes that have hit the state, more people are taking advantage of this holiday.
"I think the awareness is getting out there. We've seen more and more things happen with the use of social media and with the internet. You're seeing a lot more of the devastation first hand and I think that's driving people to be more prepared and the last few years you've seen that preparedness start to step up," Cabana said.
Cabana went on to say most of these items that are tax-free don’t expire so even if a hurricane doesn’t hit this year you can use them in the future.
