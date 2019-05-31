Deputies searching for suspect responsible for homicide in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for a suspect who is responsible for a homicide that was committed in Manatee County on Thursday evening. The incident took place in Bradenton at 3819 7th Street East.
Deputies say the victim was walking outside the front door of his home at approximately 9:46 p.m. when a verbal altercation took place with an unknown person.
The mother and roommate of the victim told deputies they were inside the residence when they heard a loud bang immediately before the victim walked in the front door with a single gunshot wound to the chest and then collapsed.
Deputies arrived on the scene and attempted lifesaving measures while EMS was en route. The victim was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
It is unknown who the victim was arguing with before the shooting, or if the shooter was known to the victim.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering a reward of $5,000 to lead to the arrest of the suspect.
Anyone with information or tips about this case should call 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
