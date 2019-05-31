Deputies searching for a man possibly responsible for multiple fast-food restaurant robberies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A search is on for a possible serial armed robber hitting fast-food restaurants. Most recently, a Subway on Clark Road in Sarasota.
Detectives believe he’s the same man who robbed the Chick-fil-A on Fruitville Road a couple weeks ago.
It was Tuesday night when a man with a gun walked into the Subway on Clark Road in Sarasota and demanded money from employees. This happened just walking distance from a residential community.
“I’ve been in that subway plenty of times because it’s right round the corner and I wonder If I may have even walked by the guy," Lenny Scattereggia, a man who lives in a community near the Subway said. "It’s kind of scary because he did have a gun.”
Now, deputies are saying this armed robbery is similar to the one at Chick-fil-A on Fruitville Road in Sarasota on May 10th.
In that incident, a man with a pistol walked in after 10 p.m., demanded money from employees, before running off.
With the evidence gathered so far, detectives say the two cases may be related. “The suspects in each case was wearing dark clothing, their face was covered brandishing a firearm then handing a backpack the employees,” Megan Kraag of the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Department said.
Just a brazen act if he did rob both restaurants according to one nearby resident. “That’s what he thinks he will be able to do," Scattereggia said. "He successful once so he’s going to keep trying until he gets caught. Hopefully someone will see him and catch him...and come forward.”
This investigation is still ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding either incident to send a tip through Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.