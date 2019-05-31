Deputies: Man allegedly choked woman and demanded sexual intercourse

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies arrested a 30-year-old man on Wednesday in Osprey after he allegedly physically assaulted and sexually assaulted a woman.
Jordan Ask has been charged with Sexual Battery, Domestic Violence, Kidnapping and Strangulation.
Deputies first received a complaint on Tuesday about an incident at 128 Revolution Way in Osprey and an initial report by deputies indicated a physical altercation between Ask and the victim.
Deputies also learned that an argument ensued on Monday between the two while at a bar. They separated for several hours until the victim took an Uber back to the residence of Ask, which she also had a key to.
Deputies say the argument turned physical when Ask allegedly punched the victim in the face multiple times and knocking her to the ground. According to deputies, he also allegedly stomped on her head, neck, stomach and strangled her which impeded her regular breathing.
The altercation progressed over several hours and the victim attempted to leave. However, Ask allegedly grabbed her by her purse which pulled her back and caused the purse to rip.
He also demanded sexual intercourse and threatened to continue beating on her if she did not agree. Out of fear of being struck again, she agreed and had sexual relations on a couch in the living room of the residence.
Deputies say that injuries the victim suffered were present throughout most of her body and they included swelling to her face and mouth, two black eyes and marks around her neck in relation to being strangled.
Bruising was also present on her legs, arms, and one of her forearms. Her injuries were initially treated at Venice Regional Hospital, she later went to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where a sexual assault kit was performed.
Deputies say Ask has denied using any physicality towards her in a violent way, but he did admit to consensual sexual intercourse with her.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.