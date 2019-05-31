Bradenton man recalls surviving Mount Everest, 11 people killed during 2019 climbing season

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a deadly climb to the top of the world. 11 people dead over the last few weeks after attempting to survive Mount Everest. Nathaniel Smelser, now in his mid-50′s, successfully climbed and reached the summit of the 29,035 foot mountain back in 2007, in a total of 60 days.
“If you get to the top of Mount Everest, you earned it, you earned it 100 percent,” said Smelser.
Smelser has climbed mountains all over the world and he says Mount Everest is the hardest and he’s grateful he was able to make it. Some people around him weren’t so lucky, dying while taking on the challenge.
“It’s so high, you’re basically climbing into outer space, there’s no oxygen up there, there’s one-third oxygen than we have right here,” said Smelser.
In addition to a lack of oxygen, Smelser tells us difficulties climbing Everest include avalanches, icefalls and hypothermia, among other challenges. He says when he reached the top the view was unbelievable but he was too exhausted to really enjoy it.
“The feel of exaltedness up there with the God in heaven, no, no, no, you can’t breathe, you drink water and try to get back down,” said Smelser.
Smelser believes the combination of weather conditions, inexperienced climbers and too many people climbing the mountain at once are to blame for the recent deaths on Mount Everest.
“I think they got maybe a little bit out of hand, issued too many permits to bring you more revenue,” said Smelser.
Smelser would like to climb all seven summits on the seven continents. He’s achieved four of those summits with his eyes set on the other three in Antarctica, Australia and Europe. Next up Smelser is hoping to take on Antarctica’s highest peak.
