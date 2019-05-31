Army Staff Sergeant who had been overseas, surprises daughter at her Pre-K graduation in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Getting her Pre-K diploma a big highlight for 5-year-old Lillian Atkins. A highlight just as big tonight, getting a surprise visit and flowers from her dad Army Staff Sergeant Jacob Atkins. He’s been away in Kuwait since August.
“There have been things that I’ve missed and this is going to be a moment that I’m going to remember for my daughter forever, so it was great to be here, I’m sure she was happy that I was home,” said Atkins.
The Atkins family here for the special moment tonight at the Braden River High School auditorium. Dozens of young students from A Readiness Learning Academy graduating from Pre-K tonight, with a lot of proud parents. Lillian especially liked her big surprise.
“Good, thumbs up,” said Lillian.
Atkins is from Sarasota and went to Riverview High School. This was his third tour of duty overseas. He tells us it’s always very difficult being away from home for long periods of time.
“When the kids call you or send you a message or send you a present they miss you, they don’t understand yet,” said Atkins. “So they’re not quite at that age to understand that what I’m doing is for them, but hopefully when they grow up they’ll be there.”
Atkins is off to Virginia tomorrow, but he’ll be back home in July for a month-long stay.
