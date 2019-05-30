55-year-old man sentenced for Holmes Beach burglary

HOLMES BEACH, FL (WWSB) - The 55-year-old man who was responsible for a burglary committed at Holmes Beach in 2018 has been sentenced.
Mark Snyder was sentenced to 35 years in prison with a potential maximum sentence of life after being charged with Burglary with Battery, Aggravated Battery causing Great Bodily Harm to Victim over 65, and Grand Theft of $20,000 to $100,000.
The crime was committed on June 28th and Snyder was arrested on July 3rd after police released surveillance video of a suspect and tips from the public came pouring in.
According to police, Snyder later confessed to burglarizing and beating the 71-year-old homeowner after she came home while he was still inside.
Police later said they recovered the items stolen from the home as well as other stolen property after conducting a search warrant. These items included several firearms and jewelry.
Assistant state attorney Tyler Egbert, the lead prosecutor in this case was satisfied with the outcome of the trial.
“We are pleased with the 35-year prison sentence imposed by the court, Egbert said. "Although nothing can make up for the physical and emotional toll this attack has left on the victim, we hope this sentence can provide her and her family a sense of justice, and the ability to sleep a little easier in light of this sentence. The prompt and thorough investigation by the Holmes Beach Police Department played a key role in ensuring the safety of our community.”
