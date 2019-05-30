WATCH: Armed man robs Subway on Clark Rd in Sarasota

By ABC7 Staff | May 29, 2019 at 6:10 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 10:33 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday, a man with a gun walked into the Subway on Clark Road in Sarasota and demanded money from employees.

It happened around 10pm. The man was carrying a silver handgun and had a bandanna covering his face. He demanded employees hand over cash before fleeing southbound on foot.

The man is described as white, in his mid-20s, around 5′10″ tall and 175 pounds. He was carrying a dark-colored backpack and wearing gloves.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, a man carrying a handgun walked into the Subway on Clark Road in Sarasota and demanded employees hand over cash. (Source: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say this armed robbery was similar to the one at Chick-fil-A on Fruitville Road in Sarasota on May 10. In that incident, a man with a silver/chrome pistol walked into the restaurant around 10:15pm, demanded money from the employees, and later fled on foot.

Armed robbert at Chick-fil-A in Sarasota (Source: Sarasota Police)

Deputies say they have reason to believe the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900. Citizens can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.SarasotaCrimeStoppers.com.

