WATCH: Armed man robs Subway on Clark Rd in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday, a man with a gun walked into the Subway on Clark Road in Sarasota and demanded money from employees.
It happened around 10pm. The man was carrying a silver handgun and had a bandanna covering his face. He demanded employees hand over cash before fleeing southbound on foot.
The man is described as white, in his mid-20s, around 5′10″ tall and 175 pounds. He was carrying a dark-colored backpack and wearing gloves.
Deputies say this armed robbery was similar to the one at Chick-fil-A on Fruitville Road in Sarasota on May 10. In that incident, a man with a silver/chrome pistol walked into the restaurant around 10:15pm, demanded money from the employees, and later fled on foot.
Deputies say they have reason to believe the two incidents are related.
You can watch video from the Chick-fil-A robbery below:
Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900. Citizens can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.SarasotaCrimeStoppers.com.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.