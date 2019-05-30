Venice City hall upgrades look to maintain growth in the area

VENICE (WWSB) - Venice City Hall is set to get an upgrade! The architect for the redesign unveiled three scenarios in front of the Venice city council on Tuesday.
All three include a 48-hundred-square-foot, one-story addition to city hall that would connect it to a new two-story replacement for fire station 1, as well as the addition of angled street parking along Venice avenue and Harbor drive.
The city says these upgrades will help keep up with the area’s growth. The design process will take about a year, and construction is expected to start in the spring of 2020.
On Thursday, the city will hold it’s first public workshop for the project to get neighborhood feedback on the design plans.
