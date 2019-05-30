Two Manatee County teachers announced as ManaTech video contest winners

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Teachers from two Manatee County Schools were surprised this morning as winners of the district’s Manatech video contest.
Manatech is an authentic campaign to “tell your story” using current media trends.
Its purpose is to create a two minute video giving the viewers a glimpse inside the classrooms and what goes on at Manatee County Schools.
So, the Music teacher and Engineering teacher at Palma Sola Elementary got together to combine the two subjects.
“We wanted to create an atmosphere where kids are hands on and kids are completely emersed in their learning and that they could also learn instruments and engineering,” Chris Edwards the Music teacher and Jackie Simpson the Engineering teacher said.
The teachers won special prizes to Anna Maria Oyster Bar and Gettel Automotive.
