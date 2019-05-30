Speaks Italian sushi with Chef Natalia Levey

Italian Sushi From Speaks Clam Bar
By ABC7 Staff | May 30, 2019 at 2:52 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 2:55 PM

(WWSB) - Let’s cook Speaks Italian sushi with Chef Natalia Levey!

Ingredients:

Chilled risotto *recipe following

Prosciutto

Salami, slices

Mozzarella, sliced

Blanched asparagus

Artichoke pesto *recipe following

Balsamic glaze

Micro greens

Directions:

  • Spread rice on a sushi mat (9.5”x9.5”) bout halfway in an even thin layer
  • In a single layer: place slices of prosciutto, salami, mozzarella and asparagus in the middle
  • Roll, gently pressing in and tucking in the sides. 
  • Cut in half, then each half in half again, yielding 8 pieces.
  • Spread artichoke pesto on the bottom of the plate. Arrange sushi, drizzle with balsamic glaze and top with micro basil. 

Risotto “sushi” rice:

Make a classic risotto:

4 cups unsalted chicken stock, warmed (you can also substitute vegetable broth or stock)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup Arborio rice

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or Pecorino-Romano cheese

1/3 cup white cheddar cheese

1/3 cup mozzarella cheese

  • Melt the butter and heat the oil in a large wide-bottomed pot. Add the rice; stir to coat. 
  • Add 1 ladle of broth (½ cup to ¾ cup), stir, and let simmer until broth is nearly absorbed, a few minutes 
  • Keep adding broth, one ladle at a time, until rice is creamy. 
  • Stir in all cheese.
  • Cool on a sheet pan, keep refrigerated until ready to use.

Artichoke pesto:

Add 1/2 cup marinated artichokes in oil (with the oil marinade) to 1 cup pesto. Blend in the food processor.

