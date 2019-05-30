(WWSB) - Let’s cook Speaks Italian sushi with Chef Natalia Levey!
Ingredients:
Chilled risotto *recipe following
Prosciutto
Salami, slices
Mozzarella, sliced
Blanched asparagus
Artichoke pesto *recipe following
Balsamic glaze
Micro greens
Directions:
- Spread rice on a sushi mat (9.5”x9.5”) bout halfway in an even thin layer
- In a single layer: place slices of prosciutto, salami, mozzarella and asparagus in the middle
- Roll, gently pressing in and tucking in the sides.
- Cut in half, then each half in half again, yielding 8 pieces.
- Spread artichoke pesto on the bottom of the plate. Arrange sushi, drizzle with balsamic glaze and top with micro basil.
Risotto “sushi” rice:
Make a classic risotto:
4 cups unsalted chicken stock, warmed (you can also substitute vegetable broth or stock)
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup Arborio rice
1/3 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or Pecorino-Romano cheese
1/3 cup white cheddar cheese
1/3 cup mozzarella cheese
- Melt the butter and heat the oil in a large wide-bottomed pot. Add the rice; stir to coat.
- Add 1 ladle of broth (½ cup to ¾ cup), stir, and let simmer until broth is nearly absorbed, a few minutes
- Keep adding broth, one ladle at a time, until rice is creamy.
- Stir in all cheese.
- Cool on a sheet pan, keep refrigerated until ready to use.
Artichoke pesto:
Add 1/2 cup marinated artichokes in oil (with the oil marinade) to 1 cup pesto. Blend in the food processor.
