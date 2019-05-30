Slightly cooler with a chance for some showers coming back over parts of Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will push down to the SE U.S. over the next day or so. This will force the high pressure ridge to our south. This will bring a wind shift on Friday.
Winds will be more out of the S and SW over the weekend which will keep temperatures from soaring into the mid 90s but instead keep them about where they belong for this time of year.
We will see a chance for a few showers and possible isolated thunderstorm beginning mainly on Friday and continuing on through the weekend. We won’t see many and the ones that do pop up will be mainly inland pushing toward the east as well.
More of the same expected on Monday with another front moving down to N. Florida on Tuesday of next week.
