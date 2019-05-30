Sarasota Orchestra expanding search for new site outside of city limits

The Sarasota Orchestra spent two years studying multiple sites in the city and decided on Payne Park. At the time, Joseph McKenna, President and CEO of the Sarasota Orchestra, said, “Our goal was to not be disruptive to the existing park. All of the green space, in terms of the children’s play area and the walking tract and all the green area, remains in tact. We do require the movement of tennis. But the goal is to upgrade those facilities so that the 12 tennis courts would get rebuilt on site to make room for where the music center would land.”