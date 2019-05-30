Sarasota EOC Chief says lessons were learned from Hurricane Irma

Sarasota County EOC Chief Ed McCrane gave viewers an update on hurricane preparedness during a segment this morning on "Good Morning Suncoast." (Source: Ray Collins)
By Ray Collins | May 30, 2019 at 11:25 AM EDT - Updated May 30 at 11:40 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the next hurricane season starting in two days, the head of Sarasota’s emergency operations says he and his staff learned lessons from Hurricane Irma nearly two years ago.

Ed McCrane says they’ll now open all 11 evacuation shelters at once, rather than a few at a time.

“Evacuation centers are a last resort. It’s a life boat, not a cruise ship. Come if you have no other place to go, only if you can’t stay with friends or family. Bring your own supplies and keep in mind you only get 20 square feet of space in that center. Have a disaster kit, have an evacuation plan and stay informed. Register on the website in case your area is being evacuated and you can get a phone call from us,” McCrane said.

In Sarasota County, register at http://www.scgov.net

If you live in Manatee County, go to https://www.mymanatee.org/

