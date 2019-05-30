Sarasota County Schools begin collective bargaining contact negotiations for classified employees

“I am excited to put forth a fair and equitable proposal to the union that offers salary increases for select classified staff,” noted Todd Bowden, superintendent, Sarasota County Schools. “Unlike instructional staff who are eligible for state-funded Best and Brightest bonuses, this program is not available to our classified employees. The initial offer made to the union allows classified staff to be closer to the average hourly salary that other school districts in our area offer their employees. I am optimistic the school district and SC/TA will agree on a new contract that benefits all our employees, and we look forward to a productive and successful negotiation.”