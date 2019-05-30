Sarasota County Schools begin collective bargaining contact negotiations for classified employees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools are sitting down at the bargaining table this week with the the Sarasota Classified Teacher’s Association. The contract negotiations include talk of establishing a $12 an hour minimum wage for some classified employees.
“It’s a positive move but there’s a lot involved in it,” said Barry Dubin, Executive Director of the Sarasota Classified Teacher’s Association.
This increase would be designated to School Board appointed classified employees with a long-term goal of increasing this to $15 an hour.
They’re also looking to upgrade classifications for class aides at Oak Park School from SSP-3 to SSP-4 ($11.84 and $12.59 per hour) to an SSP-7 classification to $15.21 an hour.
Also, bus drivers could see an upgrade from SSP-5 classification ($14.22 per hour) to SSP-7 $15.21 an hour.
Association leaders say it's a good start.
“I think that’s reasonable,” said Dubin.
ABC 7 reached out to the school district, for more information on this proposal. But no one was available for an on camera interview on Thursday. In a statement, they said:
“I am excited to put forth a fair and equitable proposal to the union that offers salary increases for select classified staff,” noted Todd Bowden, superintendent, Sarasota County Schools. “Unlike instructional staff who are eligible for state-funded Best and Brightest bonuses, this program is not available to our classified employees. The initial offer made to the union allows classified staff to be closer to the average hourly salary that other school districts in our area offer their employees. I am optimistic the school district and SC/TA will agree on a new contract that benefits all our employees, and we look forward to a productive and successful negotiation.”
During the spring, they conducted a study and concluded that some positions were paid below the regional average. with these results, they feel optimistic the school district and SC/TA will agree to a new contract. However, association leaders say this will take time, as they’re seeking fairness throughout the county.
“Aides have a difficult job in other schools too, remember they’re ESE centered schools as well, so not all ESE are at oak park, they’re in other schools and why we will not just raise those other people too?” said Dubin.
They say now, they’ll sit down to work and find a solution that would work for both parties.
“I think it’s going to take months, yes, I’m not sure if I see us agreeing, there’s still time,” he said.
