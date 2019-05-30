Myakka City couple charged in extreme abuse death of their 12-year-old son

Consuegra says she never would have suspected this was going on because the parents acted normal around her and her children and she tells us Eduardo had always been wearing a jacket. Authorities say it was anything but normal. After Eduardo’s death on Friday, they found a box of restraints, chains and a dog shock collar at an Indiana motel where they were staying. Cellphone video had shown Eduardo being restrained in a bathtub with the shock collar on his neck and also a selfie photo of Posso and his son while he was under restraints.