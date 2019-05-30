Myakka City couple charged in extreme abuse death of their 12-year-old son

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - “I don’t know how they were capable of doing that to their son,” said Jasleen Consuegra.
Consuegra can’t believe her former neighbor in Myakka City and people she knew very well charged and arrested in Indiana in the death of their 12-year-old son Eduardo. Authorities say his father Luis Posso and his stepmother Dayan Flores are responsible for this extreme abuse death. A forensic pathologist says bruises were found all over Eduardo’s body and he had zero percent body fat, weighing around 50 pounds, signs that he was starved and abused over the last year.
“He’s not an animal, he’s a human being, why treat your own son like a slave that’s just very wrong,” said Consuegra.
Consuegra says she never would have suspected this was going on because the parents acted normal around her and her children and she tells us Eduardo had always been wearing a jacket. Authorities say it was anything but normal. After Eduardo’s death on Friday, they found a box of restraints, chains and a dog shock collar at an Indiana motel where they were staying. Cellphone video had shown Eduardo being restrained in a bathtub with the shock collar on his neck and also a selfie photo of Posso and his son while he was under restraints.
“You don’t even want to let your mind go to imagine what this child’s thoughts were and what the prospects for his future were,” said Sheriff Brad Swain in Monroe County, Indiana.
Eduardo’s 9-year-old sister and two young stepbrothers appear to be healthy. They have been placed in the care of Child Protection Services. Posso and Flores have been charged with three counts of neglect and one count of confinement. They both remain in an Indiana jail where bail has been set at $500,000 each. Consuegra says the family had left the Myakka City area months ago and they were working as circus promoters.
“It’s very sad, to be honest, I never thought they were capable of doing that, it really breaks my heart,” said Consuegra.
More charges could be filed. Authorities are continuing with their investigation.
