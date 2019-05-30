FWC makes 13 BUI arrests over Memorial Day weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers making several boating under the influence arrests over the Memorial Day weekend.
Officers were out on patrol looking for boaters operating carelessly and impaired. Over the course of the three-day weekend, 13 people were arrested for boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties.
BUI is a misdemeanor offense and those arrested are taken to jail.
All summer long FWC will be patrolling Florida waters making sure that boaters are being safe and responsible.
