Front changes our weather for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pattern which fueled the storms producing tornadoes over the central U.S. is changing. This high pressure system which brought record high temperatures this past weekend to the Suncoast is getting bumped to the south by a cold front.
This front is going to move to N. Florida and then fade away over the weekend. This will bring a west to southwest wind pattern to the Suncoast which will favor a few inland showers or an isolated thunderstorm mainly inland as the sea breeze gets pushed inland during the afternoon and evening.
High temperatures will not be record breaking over the weekend but will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s due mainly to a more westerly wind. This westerly wind will also cause the “feels like” temperatures to be in the mid to upper 90s.
Low temperatures will be running above average due to the westerly winds with the water temperatures in the low to mid 80s and the wind blowing over it toward the coast will keep the lows in the mid to upper 70s along the coast.
Rain chances will be showing up again mainly inland over the weekend but will still be rather low, less than 20%.
Some storms will fire up next week by Wednesday and Thursday as the rain chances go up to 30%.
