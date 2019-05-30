First Alert Weather: Rising humidity will bring muggy weekend afternoons

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shift in our winds will drive higher moisture content air into the Suncoast and give the afternoons a muggy feel this weekend. Today will be similar to yesterday with lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the low 90′s. The rain chance comes into the forecast after dark and toward tomorrow morning with a few coastal showers. After sunrise tomorrow the focus for showers moves inland in the afternoon.