First Alert Weather: Rising humidity will bring muggy weekend afternoons

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shift in our winds will drive higher moisture content air into the Suncoast and give the afternoons a muggy feel this weekend. Today will be similar to yesterday with lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the low 90′s. The rain chance comes into the forecast after dark and toward tomorrow morning with a few coastal showers. After sunrise tomorrow the focus for showers moves inland in the afternoon.
A southwest wind establishes itself by the weekend. With winds coming in over the Gulf our humidity increases and afternoon will become muggy. A front will stall over north Florida early next week and keep our winds directed from the southwest. This will help promote small chances for rain each day.
