Disabled woman denied an Uber ride in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman in South Florida is accusing Uber of discrimination.
Robbie Esper is legally blind and deaf, and her guide dog is vital to help her get around. However, when she needed an Uber to get home from the airport, she says her Uber just drove off.
“He told me that he would not transport me or let me in his car with my dog,” Esper said.
Uber’s website makes it clear that drivers legally cannot deny service to riders with service animals. That’s discrimination.
Uber says they have suspended the driver while they investigate.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.