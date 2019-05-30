Deputies: Two arrested after car chase, meth thrown from window

VENICE (WWSB) - Two men from south Sarasota County were arrested by the sheriff’s office after deputies say they threw meth out of the car window.
On Friday, May 24, 2019 around 4:00 p.m. at Alsace Avenue and Sunnyside Drive, deputies attempted to stop Dylan Woodward, 28, of Nokomis, who was driving on a suspended license, while Billy Travis, 35, of Venice was sitting in the passenger seat. But deputies say Woodward drove off, heading south in northbound lanes.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, during the chase Travis threw a small black pouch out the passenger window.
With the help of Aviation Unit and the NPPD K-9 Unit, the short chase ended with deputies finding Woodward’s River Road just south of U.S. 41 where he had crashed. Woodward was found in a wooded area near Falcon Court and taken into custody.
Deputies say Travis left the scene by getting picked up by an unknown vehicle. They say the bag he threw out the window contained 17 grams of meth. Warrants were issued for his arrest and deputies took Travis into custody Wednesday morning:
Woodward is charged with the following:
- Fleeing to Elude
- Failure to Remain at the Scene of a Crash Involving Bodily Injury
- Driving While License Suspended
Travis is charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Meth More than 14 Grams
- Principle to Fleeing to Elude
- Failure to Remain at the Scene of a Crash Involving Bodily Injury
- Evidence Destroying
- Possession of Narcotic Equipment
Woodward was released Wednesday on $45,000 bond. On Thursday, Travis remained in custody on $67,000 bond.
