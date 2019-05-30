Deputies: Palmetto man in attempted murder case dies while in custody

PALMETTO, FL (WWSB) - Deputies say that the Palmetto man who was charged with attempted murder after an argument with his neighbor has died died while in custody.
According to the information received from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, 77-year-old William Andrus was incarcerated in the county jail until there was a determination that hospice care was needed for him.
Andrus was transferred to an outside hospice care provider and remained under guard supervision until he was no longer capable of movement and he then remained in the hospice care facility without a guard until his death.
Once he died, the State entered an Administrative Nolle Prosequi because prosecution was no longer necessary.
Deputies were called to Lakeside Blvd in Country Lake Village in Palmetto around 4:30 p.m. in November of 2018 after a fight between neighbors that resulted in multiple injuries.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old Joseph and 68-year-old Brenda Prisco got into an argument with their neighbor, 77-year-old William Andrus. Deputies say at some point it became physical and Brenda told deputies that Andrus began hitting her husband with a brick.
Deputies say Brenda tried to intervene and he began hitting her. At some point Andrus pulled out a pistol and fired several shots hitting Joseph on the right side.
“I heard that the two neighbors were feuding about an air conditioner and it got to the point where one of them went out of control and shot the other one,” said Judy Hafner, a neighbor.
Brenda and Joseph Prisco were taken to the hospital, deputies say Brenda injuries were described as a minor head injury while Joseph underwent surgery.
Andrus was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.
Hafner told us this was shocking because she had seen Andrus just a short while before the shooting.
“He left my house, maybe an hour ago playing cards with his buddies, he was fine when he left,” said Hafner.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.