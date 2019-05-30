Deputies: North Port man stole woman’s car, crashed it then fled the scene

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - One North Port man was arrested after stealing a woman’s car and leading deputies on a short chase.
On Tuesday, May 28 around 2:00 in the morning Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a call around the 5000 block of Clark Road for battery. After speaking with the victim, deputies say Sean Cone, 27 and her got into an argument. Deputies say he ended up stealing her phone, keys and left with her car.
Deputies say they received the tag of the victim’s car , located it and began following Cone to conduct a traffic stop. Deputies say when they turned on their lights Cone started speeding on I-75 and crashed at the Laurel road exit. After the crash, he fled the scene.
Deputies say it only took a short time for them to locate Cone and found a .22 caliber handgun and a glass pipe commonly used for drugs on him.
Cone is charged with fleeing to elude, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of narcotic equipment. He remains in custody on $11,000 bond.
