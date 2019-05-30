Deputies: Hatchet wielding man tries to break into neighbor’s Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is accused of trying to use a hatchet to break into a Sarasota couple's home and threatening them with the weapon.
Deputies were called to the 6500 Taeda Drive just before 10pm Wednesday. The couple called 911 to report a bald man with a beard only wearing underwear trying to break down their door with a hatchet.
Deputies say the suspect caused significant damage to the door before he fled on foot.
A helicopter and K9 units responded and found 36-year-old Matthew Mikos hiding in a nearby ditch, where he was taken into custody.
Deputies say Mikos admitted to the crime, blaming his actions on intoxication, telling deputies he was too intoxicated to know why he was there.
Deputies say he lives a few doors down from the couple, who do not know him, but identified him as the man who tried to break down their door.
Mikos is charged with two counts of burglary with assault. He's being held without bond.
The sheriff’s office says Mikos has prior arrests for trespassing, obstruction and driving under the influence.
