Deputies: Four local store clerks caught selling alcohol to minors

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says after visiting 30 stores, four local clerks were caught selling alcohol to minors.
On Wednesday, May 29, 2019 an undercover operation by the Juvenile Alcohol Task Force (JATF) in partnership with the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, Bureau of Law Enforcement visited the stores. SCSO says the clerks at all four locations received a misdemeanor for: Notice to Appear citation.
Here are the four locations:
1. Marathon, 5300 Clark Road, Sarasota
2. Shell, 1166 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey
3. Speedway, 1241 North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis
4. Wawa, 19289 Times Court, Venice
SCSO says the other 26 stores were in compliance, but the results from the four locations that were cited have been forwarded to the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.