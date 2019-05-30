Deputies: Florida correctional officer hid nine cellphones in her underwear

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A correctional officer in Charlotte County is under arrest after deputies say they found nine cellphones, two SIM cards and two power cords hidden in her underwear.
Deputies say Wednesday around 6am, 25-year-old Jasmine Cuyler, a correctional officer at the Charlotte Correctional Institute, set off the metal detector while checking into the facility.
Cuyler was given a pat down and deputies say the female guard “felt something large” in Cuyler’s “groin area.” The female guard asked Cuyler what was in her pants and deputies say she claimed it was a menstrual pad because she was on her period.
After getting her consent, Cuyler was brought into a separate room to be searched. A metal detecting wand revealed there was something made of metal in Cuyler’s groin area. Cuyler was asked to remove her pants and deputies say she was wearing spandex-style shorts with a pair of underwear underneath, adding, “it was clear the suspect had a large object protruding from her pants.”
At that point, deputies say Cuyler turned over two large plastic bags wrapped in papers towels that contained two LG cellphones with batteries, three Soyes mini cellphone with batteries, four LBSTAR cellphones, two SIM cards and two power cords.
Cuyler was arrested and charged with nine counts of introduction of a cellphone into a state correctional institution.
