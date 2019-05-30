Beware of spam and spoof calls becoming popular Florida

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Now to a new twist on an old scam that’s become popular in Florida.
Scammers are now using robocalls and spoofing to impersonate the social security administration. They are trying to trick people into giving up social security numbers, or to send them money.
The tactic called spoofing disguises the number they’re actually calling from to one that may be familiar to you. Sometimes they pretend to be a loved one, or someone you know.
To avoid imposter scams:
- Beware of phone numbers listed on caller id that look familiar
- Know that anybody calling claiming that a social security number is about to be suspended or bank accounts will be closed is lying
- Never give your social security number or any financial information over the phone
What’s the best advice when receiving these calls? Just hang up.
