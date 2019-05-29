Suncoast residents reminded of fertilizer restricted season underway to keep waterways healthy

SARASOTA (WWSB) -Sarasota County wants to remind people that fertilizer restricted season is underway and everyone is needed to keep our waterways healthy.
People are asked not use nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers on lawns and landscapes from June 1 through Sept. 30, according to Sarasota County.
“While you may think that your own yard may play an inconsequential part in the overall effects of nutrient pollution, it is important to remember that collectively, all of the yards add up. Through proper landscape maintenance techniques, and with everyone’s cooperation, we can keep our yards and waterways healthy,” said John Hickey, Sarasota County Air and Water Quality Manager.
Quick Tips and Facts from Sarasota County:
- Hickey says landscapes during the rainy season do not have enough time to absorb the nutrients in fertilizer and are washed away. Nutrient runoff can cause harmful algal blooms that block sunlight from reaching underwater grasses, rob the water of oxygen and threaten aquatic life.
- Back in 2007 an ordinance was passed reduces the nutrients in storm water and helps to protect natural habitats in creeks, lakes and marine waters that receive runoff from our storm water system.
- Look for products with "0-0" as the first two numbers on the fertilizer label.
- Apply iron, found at most garden centers, as an effective and environmentally friendly alternative to keep lawns green during the summer.
- Use compost to enrich the soil.
- Hire lawn care professionals that display Best Management Practices fertilizer decals on their vehicles.
- Buy plants adapted to Florida's hot and humid climate, and plant them in the appropriate places.
- Mow higher to encourage deep roots that resist fungus and pests.
