The Suncoast remembers two Southeast High School students killed in motorbike accident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just one day after Memorial Day, the Suncoast is in mourning over two recent high school graduates who were in a motorbike accident on a trip through Peru.
Most students, faculty and staff wore orange and Hawaiian shirts along with colorful socks to remember Zachary Morris and Albert Ales, the two teens killed.
Both 18 year old young men were in the International Baccalaureate Program and teachers told us they each had such bright futures.
Morris had plans to attend Yale and Ales was set to study at the University of Central Florida.
Both their Spanish and English teachers say the teens cared about people and dedicated their time not only their studies but to the community.
The Manatee County School District Superintendent released a statement on this tragic situation.
“The sudden loss of recent Southeast High graduates Albert Ales and Zachary Morris is a heartbreaking tragedy. Our prayers and condolences are with their families, friends, classmates and the entire Southeast High community.”
Students and staff also remembered the two teens with a balloon release on Tuesday.
“They were making cars for our service men to have to in Afganistan to hand out to the children over there," Southeast High English teacher Nan Sizemore said. “Zach worked with wounded combat veterans teaching them how to scuba dive, he worked with our engineering program,”
“Their impact will be felt for years to come and their loss will be felt just as sorely,” Southeast High Spanish teacher Cheri Greenhalgh said. "We are a family at southeast and we are trying to band together and take care of each other. Theirs been a lot of heartache and tears today.”
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.