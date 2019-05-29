Shark sighting at Nokomis Beach forces people out of the water

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Some very scary moments at Nokomis Beach earlier today. A shark spotted in the swim area of the beach.
One beachgoer capturing video of what appears to be a hammerhead shark near the shoreline of the beach.
“It’s pretty concerning that we’re in the water a lot, to know there are sharks out there,” said Kim Dunn, an Osprey resident.
Lifeguards issued a double red flag warning around 1 o’clock this afternoon and safely getting everybody out of the water. After monitoring the area for more sharks for about an hour, lifeguards gave the okay for beachgoers to enjoy the water once again. Michael Phillips arrived at the beach shortly after the shark sighting. He says this sort of thing comes with the territory in Florida.
“It’s really not a scary thing, it’s a natural situation, it’s tarpon season they’re out hunting," said Phillips. "I don’t think they’re looking for people, they’re looking for fish.”
That’s exactly what Mote Marine Lab shark expert Dr. Bob Hueter says. He tells us they’re usually in the Gulf waters around the spring into the summer and to see them now actually means the water here is very healthy. If you ever encounter a hammerhead, you should move out of the water very calmly.
“Although they’re very scary looking and very impressive, not particularly dangerous, nothing along the lines say of a white shark, a tiger shark or a bull shark,” said Hueter.
Mote experts are encouraging people to be very careful in the water here and everywhere.
