Message on a bike teacher retiring after more than 33 years

After 33-years of teaching art, Martha B. King Middle School teacher David Leppek will ride what he calls “his convertible” to school for the last time. For decades, whether in the heat or rain, Leppek has made the bike trip to and from school, with a different sign daily, that hangs on the back. A sign with a message for students. “Some of them are just things that happen in the news, a lot of them are just motivational,” said Leppek.